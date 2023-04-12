WF Alliance for Arts to host speed networking event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture will host a speed networking event on Thursday, April 20.

The event will be at the Kemp Center for the Arts and is intended for artists, arts nonprofit organizations, arts patrons, and businesses.

“We believe fostering connections among businesses, nonprofits, and local artists is crucial for a thriving arts community.” Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture Ann Arnold-Ogden said. “We believe this event will introduce new opportunities and ignite partnerships that add to the vibrancy of our community.”

The event plans to have participants network with a new person every three minutes, engaging in short, focused conversations.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and networking will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but advanced registration is requested by the Alliance for Arts.

In addition to the networking opportunities, there will be prizes awarded throughout the night.

More information and registration can found here.

