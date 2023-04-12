Email City Guide
WFFD responds to fire at China Star off Central Fwy

14 units responded to a fire at 1024 Central Fwy
14 units responded to a fire at 1024 Central Fwy
By Norman Garcia
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at China Star off Central Freeway just after midnight on Wednesday.

Officials say a fire started in the kitchen of the restaurant and caused “heavy damage”. There was no one present when they arrived, but the backdoor of the building was open.

The fire department had to close off a section of the road for about 3 hours.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

