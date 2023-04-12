WFFD responds to fire at China Star off Central Fwy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at China Star off Central Freeway just after midnight on Wednesday.

Officials say a fire started in the kitchen of the restaurant and caused “heavy damage”. There was no one present when they arrived, but the backdoor of the building was open.

The fire department had to close off a section of the road for about 3 hours.

This is a developing story.

