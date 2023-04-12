WFISD introduces the S.T.E.A.M. Machine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is introducing the S.T.E.A.M. Machine, a bus that has been transformed into a mobile learning center intended to help students learn science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

“Over the summer you hear about summer slide, Kids aren’t reading, they aren’t doing anything. This is going to be an opportunity for us to go into the community, literally, drive that into the community, have a full day or a weekend where the kids can get on the bus and learn about the sciences, technology, engineering, and math that they would not have an opportunity to do before.” WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “Rural schools that couldn’t afford the bus or have the opportunity to have a S.T.E.A.M. bus, we will travel to those school districts and have those kids participate in steam activities as well.”

WFISD worked together with Ruben’s House of Classics and Empire Wraps to create the design of the bus. The funding was provided by West Foundation and together, they were able to build an educational setup for students.

WFISD also hopes to expand the use of the S.T.E.A.M. Machine to people and businesses within the community as well as the bus will go through test runs over the next few months, so the district can receive feedback from the community. Dr. Lee said they hope to have it fully operational this summer.

