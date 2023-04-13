City of WF to change times on trash routes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will be improving curbside trash collection routes during the next couple of months.

The days that residents and commercial curbside customers are serviced are not changing according to the city.

The time that trash is collected may change as the sequence of collecting through neighborhoods is being re-ordered.

More information can be found here.

