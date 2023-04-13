More Great Weather into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds increase a bit over the next two days as a strong storm system approach from the west. A little moisture will surge northward form the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. However, the dryline will likely push that near or just east of us and any rain chances will be seen closer to the dryline. Otherwise, a cool front arrives Friday night with north winds and nice weather for Saturday and Sunday.

