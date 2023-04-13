SAFB Landing Zone hosts 70th Annual National Prayer Breakfast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sheppard Air Force Base Landing Zone hosted its 70th Annual Nation Prayer Breakfast on April 13.

The event was held inside D.L. Ligon Coliseum at Midwestern State University and was a moment for the community to recognize the First Amendment’s Right to Freedom of Religion.

“There is something about gathering in numbers. There’s something about the community coming together,” Colonel Wing Chaplin Rolf Holmquist said. “And since we were in COVID for two years we kind of retracted so now’s the time to come together.”

Guest speaker, Air Force Major General, Chaplin Randall Kitchens spoke about freedom of religion.

“It really framed the way that we worshiped, the way that we interact and it gives each one their own freedom to express their religious rights the way that they choose,” Kitchens said.

Holmquist said religion shouldn’t divide the community.

“Our nation is so diverse in its faith backgrounds, we believe all kinds of things from the left to the right but how often do we come together just the sole purpose to say we all believe but differently, but we come together in unity even in diversity that needs to be spoken a whole lot more,” Holmquist said.

