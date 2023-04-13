Warmer weather looks to stick around

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 82° with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 57° with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 89° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 55° with clear skies. Storm chances look to return to the forecast Friday afternoon. Saturday, we will have a high of 75° with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 42° with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 74° with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 47° with clear skies.

