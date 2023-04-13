Email City Guide
WFISD students awarded Terry Foundation scholarship

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two Wichita Falls ISD students have been awarded the Terry Foundation Scholarship.

Marielle Consuelo, a senior at Hirschi High School, and Carsen Watson, a senior at Rider High School, were the recipients of the scholarships.

These scholarships provide both students with a four-year full ride to college.

Consuelo will be attending the University of Texas at Dallas and Watson will be attending the University of Texas at Austin.

WFISD said that are proud of both students on Facebook posts about Consuelo and Watson.

