WFMA to host language and culture event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Museum of Art is inviting the community to “Pursuing Knowledge at The Intersection of Language and Culture” on April 13.

The event will be held at the museum from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This event is free to attend and intends to engage viewers’ ideas on the concept of language. Ancient and extinct languages, computer languages, and the language of art will be showcased at this event.

“Pursuing Knowledge at The Intersection of Language and Culture” is hosted by the WFMA in collaboration with MSU Texas Mass Communication, MSU Texas Department of World Languages & Cultures, MSU Texas Global Studies, and Inclusion Now.

