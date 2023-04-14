Email City Guide
Benny is looking for his forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Ken Johnson joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Benny.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

