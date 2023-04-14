Email City Guide
Breezy and Cooler by the Weekend

A strong storm system creates warm, breezy conditions for Friday and cooler breezes for Saturday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds help transport a little moisture into Texoma by Friday afternoon. At the same time, a strong storm system pushes a dryline in from the west. West of the dry line, the air will be dry with high fire weather conditions in places like Vernon, Seymour, and Altus. East of the dry line, the air will be more humid, but a cap above the earth surface may keep storms from forming. The storm system drags a cold front through the area early Saturday with gusty winds out of the north. Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s.

El Chico to close after lease issues
Vehicle fire at EXXON gas station
WFFD responds to fire at 1024 Central Fwy
Couple arrested after dispute at Sonic
James Staley transferred to TDCJ John Middleton Unit

First Alert Tracker Tour
Changes for the Weekend
