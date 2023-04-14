Breezy and Cooler by the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds help transport a little moisture into Texoma by Friday afternoon. At the same time, a strong storm system pushes a dryline in from the west. West of the dry line, the air will be dry with high fire weather conditions in places like Vernon, Seymour, and Altus. East of the dry line, the air will be more humid, but a cap above the earth surface may keep storms from forming. The storm system drags a cold front through the area early Saturday with gusty winds out of the north. Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.