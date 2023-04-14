Email City Guide
Bridgette is looking for her forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Bridgette is a sweet dog and she wants to join your family.

If you’re interested in adopting Bridgette, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, covering essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

