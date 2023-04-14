Christ Academy appoints new CEO

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy is about to enter a new era of leadership. Dr. Jerry Meadows announced his retirement in the Fall of 2022 and the school has appointed a new CEO to step into the position Summer of 2023.

Dr. Meadows entered Christ Academy at a pivotal time for the school and over the course of his 13 years he helped bring the school to its current chapter with its blended learning model which is mostly traditional with an emphasis on the use of technology and the ability to work remotely. Dr. Meadows also developed the blended learning center for its high school, a college-like learning atmosphere.

“I believe everything has a season. My season was to come here and build. I didn’t realize I love building but I love building, and that’s what I’ve been able to do. My season is done this program is built its in place. But what was needed was the next person to come in who understood that is willing to grow it, develop it to what it needs to be,” Dr. Meadows said.

When Meadows announced his retirement, the school board of trustees created a search committee and hired a consulting firm that found Tyler Jacobus from Southern California.

“I’m the director of operations and community at a school called Dessert Christian Academy, and I oversee all of our business sides, and were hand in hand with our academics as well,” said Jacobus.

Jacobus believes Dr. Meadows did a good job of building a strong foundation and now has a specific vision for the future of Christ Academy.

“I want to come in and I want to establish who I am as a leader. I don’t want to diminish in any way what he’s done. I don’t want to in any way take away the great value that Christ Academy is. I want to come in and I want to say okay now this is the new era this is the new phase, of what Christ Academy can be and will be,” Jacobus said.

