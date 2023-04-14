Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

FAA to better manage air travel disruption caused by space launches

FILE - The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space...
FILE - The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space launches are planned.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration is working to make sure space launches cause fewer disruptions for commercial air travel.

The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space launches are planned. Many launches happen in Florida, which is one of the busiest regions for air travel.

The FAA says going forward when reviewing launch applications, it will consider how many flights and passengers would be impacted.

The agency says it will favor overnight launches and try to avoid holiday travel periods.

FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said there were a record number of space launches last year, and this year could see double the launches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley transferred to TDCJ John Middleton Unit
El Chico to close after lease issues
El Chico Cafe in Wichita Falls to close
Vehicle fire at EXXON gas station
Vehicle fire at EXXON gas station
Federal lawsuit filed against City View ISD by alleged victim
Federal lawsuit filed against City View ISD by alleged victim
WFISD students awarded Terry Foundation scholarship
WFISD students awarded Terry Foundation scholarship

Latest News

European Space Agency launched a rocket Friday on an exploration mission.
RAW: European rocket launches to explore Jupiter's moons
Retail sales dropped 1% in March from February, a sharper decline than the 0.2% fall in the...
US retail sales fall 1% amid high inflation, rising rates
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Drug maker asks Supreme Court to preserve access to abortion pill
This image provided by the European Space Agency depicts the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice,...
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Guardsman accused in classified records leak to appear in court