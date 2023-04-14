Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

James Staley transferred to TDCJ John Middleton Unit

Staley was found guilty in the 2018 capital murder death of Wilder McDaniel
James Staley III.
James Staley III.(Tarrant County Jail)
By Alyssa Osterdock, Selene Gonzales Jimenez and Ashley Fitzwater
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - James Irven Staley III is no longer listed on the Tarrant County Jail roster, as of Thursday night.

When our crews reached out to the Tarrant County Jail, they were told Staley was transferred TDCJ John Middleton Unit in Abilene.

We have also reached out to the TDCJ John Middleton Unit, and are working to learn more about what is next for Staley.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Chico to close after lease issues
El Chico Cafe in Wichita Falls to close
Vehicle fire at EXXON gas station
Vehicle fire at EXXON gas station
WFFD responds to fire at 1024 Central Fwy
WFFD responds to fire at China Star off Central Fwy
Couple arrested after dispute at Sonic
Couple arrested after stabbing at Sonic
Henrietta VFD responds to vehicle fire on Hwy 82
Henrietta VFD responds to vehicle fire on Hwy 82

Latest News

WFAFB joins Texas food banks for proclamation reading
WFAFB joins Texas food banks for proclamation reading
Vaqueros: Origin of the Texas Cowboy
Museum of North Texas History Vaquero Exhibit
.
Christ Academy appoints new CEO
SAFB Landing Zone hosts 70th Annual National Prayer Breakfast
SAFB Landing Zone hosts 70th Annual National Prayer Breakfast