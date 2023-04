WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University hired Brenita Jackson as the new head basketball coach.

According to the MSU Mustangs Athletics website, Jackson will be taking over a program that posted a 6-22 record last season and finished 16th in the Lone Star Conference.

Jackson was named the new head coach on April 14.

