Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Museum of North Texas History Vaquero Exhibit

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Museum of North Texas History is holding an exhibit for Vaquero: Origin of the Texas Cowboy.

The exhibit started today and will be downtown until May 13th. Acting director Becky Tramble is very proud to be able to showcase the rich Hispanic culture and the impact they have on cowboys.

“It is a photography exhibit and it shows the legacy of the Texas cowboy dating all the way back to the Vaqueros of South Texas.” Director at the Museum of North Texas, Becky Tramble said. “And as you see these pictures, each of these pictures tell a story of the daily life of the Vaquero. and it shows how even in the seventies many of the methods that they were using, much of the equipment that they were using harps back to earlier days.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Chico to close after lease issues
El Chico Cafe in Wichita Falls to close
Vehicle fire at EXXON gas station
Vehicle fire at EXXON gas station
WFFD responds to fire at 1024 Central Fwy
WFFD responds to fire at China Star off Central Fwy
Couple arrested after dispute at Sonic
Couple arrested after stabbing at Sonic
Henrietta VFD responds to vehicle fire on Hwy 82
Henrietta VFD responds to vehicle fire on Hwy 82

Latest News

.
Christ Academy appoints new CEO
SAFB Landing Zone hosts 70th Annual National Prayer Breakfast
SAFB Landing Zone hosts 70th Annual National Prayer Breakfast
City of WF to change times on trash routes
Christ Academy appoints new CEO
Christ Academy appoints new CEO