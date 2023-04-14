Museum of North Texas History Vaquero Exhibit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Museum of North Texas History is holding an exhibit for Vaquero: Origin of the Texas Cowboy.

The exhibit started today and will be downtown until May 13th. Acting director Becky Tramble is very proud to be able to showcase the rich Hispanic culture and the impact they have on cowboys.

“It is a photography exhibit and it shows the legacy of the Texas cowboy dating all the way back to the Vaqueros of South Texas.” Director at the Museum of North Texas, Becky Tramble said. “And as you see these pictures, each of these pictures tell a story of the daily life of the Vaquero. and it shows how even in the seventies many of the methods that they were using, much of the equipment that they were using harps back to earlier days.”

