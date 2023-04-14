Rep. Ronny Jackson announced Seymour office hours
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced upcoming mobile office hours in Seymour on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Members of the community are invited to attend for assistance with a federal agency or for information about the services a congressional office can provide.
Representatives said no appointment is necessary, and that those who seek assistance with a federal agency case are asked to bring all supporting documentation.
Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Wichita Falls office at (940) 285-8000.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.