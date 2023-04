WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Rider High School Band Director, Loy Struder, announced on his Facebook that he will be leaving WFISD.

Struder has been with WFISD for the last 17 years and stated in his post that he is thankful for his time spent at Rider High School.

Announcement made by Loy Struder (Loy Struder)

