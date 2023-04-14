Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Nocona PD: Threat cleared at Nocona Elementary School

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A threat made to the Nocona Elementary School on Friday resulted in all students being relocated to Abundant Life Church, according to the school’s Facebook page.

The post made at 10:21 a,m. said, “We have had a threat made on the school. Out of an abundance of precaution, we are relocating all students to the Abundant Life Church.”

In another post made at 10:36 a.m., officials wrote that school would not resume and parents could pick up their students at the church, and bus routes would run as normal.

Around 11: 17 a.m. the Nocona Police Department confirmed with our crews that the threat had been cleared after doing a walkthrough of the school.

According to the school’s Facebook page, Friday was an early release day with classes set to send at noon.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley transferred to TDCJ John Middleton Unit
El Chico to close after lease issues
El Chico Cafe in Wichita Falls to close
Vehicle fire at EXXON gas station
Vehicle fire at EXXON gas station
Federal lawsuit filed against City View ISD by alleged victim
Federal lawsuit filed against City View ISD by alleged victim
WFISD students awarded Terry Foundation scholarship
WFISD students awarded Terry Foundation scholarship

Latest News

James Staley III.
James Staley transferred to TDCJ John Middleton Unit
WFAFB joins Texas food banks for proclamation reading
WFAFB joins Texas food banks for proclamation reading
Vaqueros: Origin of the Texas Cowboy
Museum of North Texas History Vaquero Exhibit
.
Christ Academy appoints new CEO