Nocona PD: Threat cleared at Nocona Elementary School

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A threat made to the Nocona Elementary School on Friday resulted in all students being relocated to Abundant Life Church, according to the school’s Facebook page.

The post made at 10:21 a,m. said, “We have had a threat made on the school. Out of an abundance of precaution, we are relocating all students to the Abundant Life Church.”

In another post made at 10:36 a.m., officials wrote that school would not resume and parents could pick up their students at the church, and bus routes would run as normal.

Around 11: 17 a.m. the Nocona Police Department confirmed with our crews that the threat had been cleared after doing a walkthrough of the school.

According to the school’s Facebook page, Friday was an early release day with classes set to send at noon.

