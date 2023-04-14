The tax deadline is approaching soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Genevieve Anderson, director of VITA & Financial Education of North Texas United Way and her staff are trying to help as many taxpayers as possible before the tax deadline of April 18th.

One taxpayer, Thomas Stone, is being helped by VITA and is planning on filing multiple years including his 2019 taxes.

“2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 is the last four years that you can file for,” said Thomas Stone, taxpayer.

However he is concerned about his 2019 taxes.

“You can file back four years for a refund and that is what I’m doing. I definitely gotta get the 2019 one done, the other ones I can still get next year if it doesn’t work out. That one I’ll lose whatever refund I have coming if I don’t get it filed,” added Stone.

Anderson said this time of year can make people panic if they haven’t filed yet.

“If you owe them or if you have a filing requirement because of a past debt because of marketplace insurance because of whatever, then yes it can be a big deal. and there can be penalties definitely,” said Anderson.

She added if you don’t file by the deadline you could face penalties.

“File anyway and pay them what you can. But if you can’t pay them at least you don’t a failure to file penalty on top of that., anything that’s not paid by April 18th you do get a failure to pay, interest and late fees,” said Anderson.

Stone is hoping to catch up on all of his taxes.

“I was caught up to then anyway. The pandemic, I blame that on mostly for this,” said Stone.

You can always file for an extension on the irs.gov

