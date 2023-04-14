WFAFB joins Texas food banks for proclamation reading

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Area Food Bank joined representatives from Feeding Texas and other food banks at the Texas Capitol for the reading of a proclamation on April 13.

State Rep. Jeff Leach read a proclamation recognizing the important work the Feeding Texas network does to fight hunger and connect Texans with resources.

According to WFAFB, the Feeding Texas network identified several legislative priorities for this year’s session and had been working to get them passed all session long.

The following food banks joined Feeding Texas at this event.

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

North Texas Food Bank

West Texas Food Bank

Montgomery County Food Bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank

South Plains Food Bank

San Antonio Food Bank

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

Brazos Valley Food Bank

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley

Houston Food Bank

High Plains Food Bank

Central Texas Food Bank

East Texas Food Bank

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.