WFAFB joins Texas food banks for proclamation reading

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Area Food Bank joined representatives from Feeding Texas and other food banks at the Texas Capitol for the reading of a proclamation on April 13.

State Rep. Jeff Leach read a proclamation recognizing the important work the Feeding Texas network does to fight hunger and connect Texans with resources.

According to WFAFB, the Feeding Texas network identified several legislative priorities for this year’s session and had been working to get them passed all session long.

The following food banks joined Feeding Texas at this event.

  • Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
  • North Texas Food Bank
  • West Texas Food Bank
  • Montgomery County Food Bank
  • Tarrant Area Food Bank
  • South Plains Food Bank
  • San Antonio Food Bank
  • El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank
  • Brazos Valley Food Bank
  • Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
  • Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley
  • Houston Food Bank
  • High Plains Food Bank
  • Central Texas Food Bank
  • East Texas Food Bank

