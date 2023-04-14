Windy and Cooler Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front slides through first thing Saturday morning with blustery north winds and a little drop in temperatures on Saturday and Saturday night. Expect sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 70s with winds gusting above 30 at times. We’ll drop into the lower 40s by Sunday morning. Speaking of Sunday, the weather looks amazing. Expect sunshine and highs near 75. Our next chance for rain comes Tuesday.

