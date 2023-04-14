Email City Guide
Windy and Cooler Saturday

A cold front arrives around sunrise on Saturday with gusty northwesterly winds.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front slides through first thing Saturday morning with blustery north winds and a little drop in temperatures on Saturday and Saturday night. Expect sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 70s with winds gusting above 30 at times. We’ll drop into the lower 40s by Sunday morning. Speaking of Sunday, the weather looks amazing. Expect sunshine and highs near 75. Our next chance for rain comes Tuesday.

