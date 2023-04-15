Email City Guide
Beacon Lighthouse worker creates new product

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beacon Lighthouse, is a non-profit that provides employment opportunities for people with vision impairments.

Claire Walker who works at Beacon has created the “Garden Pot Sieve” bridging a partnership with Smith’s Gardentown.

Smith’s Gardentown is a full service garden center that also buy plants.

Michael Fiore who works at Smith’s says he is proud to partner with Beacon “it’s really great because they’re visually impaired. They’re very limited on what jobs they can do and so being able to find something where they can work with their hands and do things and doing it at a level of excellency that they’re doing is really really cool.”

