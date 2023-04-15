Email City Guide
Warm and windy week ahead

A breezy and cool Saturday eventually becomes a warm and windy work week.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another round of warm weather returns to Texoma as the south winds pick up again.

Winds will gradually relax as the sun goes down this evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by 10 PM. Eventually, we’ll bottom out in the lower 40s by Sunday morning. Frost is not expected, but you will want the heavier jacket for the morning hours.

Sunshine and light winds remain heading into Sunday, keeping temperatures near average in the mid 70s.

Strong south winds return to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, pushing highs into the mid 80s. Winds will gust to around 30 to 35 mph each day. As the dryline approaches Tuesday evening, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but most will remain dry.

The dryline surges through most of Texoma on Wednesday, drying out the air and causing southwest winds to gust to nearly 40 to 45 mph. This will not only ramp up the fire danger, but send high temperatures soaring to around 90 degrees!

A cold front follows the dryline on Wednesday night, bringing in a north breeze and dropping us down slightly into the the mid 80s under a few clouds. We’ll drop even further into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Friday.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives next Saturday, causing some folks to break out the jackets again. Several spots will remain in the 60s for the afternoon.

