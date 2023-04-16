Email City Guide
Apache holds 39th annual Rattlesnake Festival

By Blake Hill
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
APACHE, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The Slick Hill Foundation has been putting on the rattlesnake festival in Apache for 40 years now, and it has become a staple event for the community.

The festival is held every year on the third weekend of April, and floods the streets with visitors from all over. There are carnival games, rides and all kinds of food trucks.

“We talked about starting it in 83, and we started it the next year in 84. This is our 39th, it would have been 40 if we hadn’t missed one year because of COVID. We’re gonna talk to lots of people this weekend, and we’re gonna have a lot of fun,” original board member of the Slick Hill Foundation, Ron Orf said.

With the main streets filled, traffic into and through Apache was backed up, as people struggled to find anywhere to park.

“It’s great, lots of people were here I mean early, they were here early early, so lots of people coming in the snake pit, the butcher shop,” said Orf. “We just love it, we love it... the more the merrier, we have a ball this time every year.”

The festival was all about bringing the community together, and that’s just what the Slick Hill Foundation does. They use the funds gathered from the festival to help out anyone in need around them.

“It means quite a bit... we support everything that’s got a kid involved, police department, fire department, cub scouts, everything. We give money to people that their house burned down, we send them a check,” Orf said.

