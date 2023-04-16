Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout

One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in west-central Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday night.

The Pope County Sheriff’s office said one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus. Another deputy was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released. An officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, was also injured but did not need treatment at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man officers exchanged gunfire with also died. Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. Authorities planned to release more details Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus is a town of about 300 people located 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rider Band Director steps down
Long-time Rider Band Director announces plans to leave WFISD
James Staley III.
James Staley transferred to TDCJ John Middleton Unit
MSU Texas hires new head women's basketball coach
MSU Texas hires new head women’s basketball coach
The Apache Rattlesnake Festival features an array of activities for the whole family.
Apache Rattlesnake Festival returns April 13
WFPD announces Telecommunicator of the Year recipient

Latest News

A shelter in place was advised due to wind conditions after a Georgia plant fire reignited...
Georgia plant fire leads to shelter-in-place order, officials say
A shelter in place was advised due to wind conditions after a Georgia plant fire reignited...
Fire at Georgia plant extinguished, shelter in place lifted
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox News and 2020 election lies set to face jury come Monday
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, ‘multitude’ hurt in Alabama birthday party shooting