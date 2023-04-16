Windy & warm with record highs possible this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures are expected to warm quickly this week as the winds ramp up.

Expect a quiet evening as skies remain clear and the winds stay light. Temperatures will be in the 60s through sunset then dip into the mid and upper 40s through the overnight hours.

Strong south winds return to the forecast on Monday, pushing highs into the low to mid 80s under a mainly sunny sky. Tuesday will be just as windy, but this time we’ll sprinkle in a low chance for rain and storms as the dryline inches into Texoma for the afternoon. Any storm that develops could pose the risk for large hail and damaging winds, but the threat appears to stay low. Tuesday will also reach the low to mid 80s with gusts approaching 35 mph.

The dryline is in play again on Wednesday, but this time is surges through Texoma, bringing very strong winds and much drier air. This will increase our threat for wildfires in the region as southwest winds approach 40 to 45 mph at times. Highs will also be the big story, making a run at records. We’re forecasting highs in the mid 90s that afternoon. The record high for Wichita Falls is 97 degrees set back in 1925.

The cold front sweeps through Wednesday night, bringing in a breezy north wind for both Thursday and Friday. This will drop highs into the low to mid 80s once again. Another reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives next weekend, dropping us into the 60s!

