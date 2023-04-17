Email City Guide
2INgage announces new vice president

(2INgage)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2INgage announced Randy Neff had been selected as their new Senior Vice President.

2INgage oversees the care and services for children in the foster care system in Texoma and Big Country Region, which includes Wichita Falls, Abilene, and Brownwood.

According to 2INgage, Neff previously served at Texas Family Initiative and has around 20 years of experience in Texas child welfare.

“During his time at 2INgage, Randy’s passion for improving outcomes for children and families has been very evident. We are excited to see Randy grow at 2INgage and know his extensive child welfare experience will continue to serve him well in this new position,” Shirley Dwyer, TFI Texas Chief Executive Officer said.

2INgage said Neff holds a Bachelor’s in Occupational Education, a Master’s in Education, and a Master’s in Counseling.

More information on 2INgage can be found here.

