Americans are struggling with food addiction

One in eight American adults over the age of 50 is addicted to highly processed food like salts, sugars, and fast foods. Experts believe this can lead to health issues in the long run.

“We’re making everything more convenient to rush and get things like fast foods,” said Lynette Shaw, owner of Smoothie Heaven.

Some people have a hard time kicking off cravings and find it hard to kick their addictions.

“What I believe is you could probably get diabetes, heart trouble, gain weight, inflammation, from a lot salty food,” added Shaw.

One registered dietitian said highly processed foods are hyper-palatable.

“It’s a food that studies have shown really highjack areas in the brain. So they’ll make you feel great, that’s one thing they’ll do. They’ll take away the sensation of fullness. So when we look at something that is hyper-palatable, it’s very hard to stop eating that,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, Cleveland Clinic Registered Dietitian.

There is a downfall to eating processed foods.

“Yeah it tastes good but you’re gonna be depleted by mid-day you’re gonna be feeling groggy and tired. When you’re putting fresh stuff inside your body like fruits and vegetables, it will help you sustain through the day,” said Shaw.

According to the CDC, adults who eat a healthy diet live longer and have a lower risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

“Look at stuff with less salt, less sugar and it’s day-by-day progress. You might not get it all today but if you start one day then you’ll go to two days and three days and then it becomes easier as you go,” said Shaw.

