Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Gunshot investigated near vice president’s residence

A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of...
A view of the official residence of the vice president of the United States on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The discharge of a gun near the Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentlemen Douglas Emhoff, is being investigated, the U.S. Secret Service reported on Monday.

“There is no indication that the building was targeted and no impact to any protectings,” said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, in a Twitter post.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shot fired at 34th and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

No one was reported injured, but an investigation is ongoing. Roads in the area are blocked off.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rider Band Director steps down
Long-time Rider Band Director announces plans to leave WFISD
RATTLESNAKE FESTIVAL
Apache holds 39th annual Rattlesnake Festival
James Staley III.
James Staley transferred to TDCJ John Middleton Unit
MSU Texas hires new head women's basketball coach
MSU Texas hires new head women’s basketball coach
vitro plant fire
Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to Vitro Glass plant fire

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared...
Calling the IRS? Hold times are way down this tax season
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say