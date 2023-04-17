HIPPY, area nonprofits to take part in Early Childhood Fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Early Childhood Fair is back for the first time in three years. Families will be able to go to the Paul Irwin Center and receive free services from various agencies.

One of these programs will be the Wichita Falls Area Home Instruction for Parents of Pre-school Youngsters, also known as HIPPY.

The benefits of this service include helping parents better understand how to work with their kids and getting the help they need to be successful in school.

”After working with their child for the year one, year two, and year three of HIPPY which is our age 3, 4, and 5, their child was in the gifted and talented program in the first grade,” HIPPY’s Director and Coordinator Amanda Alpers said.

The fair will be held on April 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will offer families free giveaways, raffles, and car seat safety checks. The child must be present for the car seat checks and new replacement ones will be available. The first 100 children will receive a certificate for a free meal from Raising Canes.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.