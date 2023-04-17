Hometown Pride Tour: Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are kicking our Hometown Pride Tour of Duncan, Oklahoma off with a visit from Janice Schornick. She told us all about the upcoming Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show on April 21, and April 22.

The event will feature a car show and contests, as well as a free concert, and vendors.

A car cruise and a burnout contest will also be held Friday, April 21. Both events will cost $20 to participate in. There will be games, music, and contests throughout the evening.

A car show and concert by Summer Breeze will also be held on Saturday, April 22. The car show will cost $20 to participate in. Admission for spectators and shoppers is free to both the car show and the concert.

This event will feature multiple vendors including food trucks, boutique trailers, games for kids, and hundreds of cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

More information on the Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show can be found here.

We will have more stories from Duncan throughout the week for this stop on our Hometown Pride Tour.

