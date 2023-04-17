Email City Guide
Lobsterman finds 5-foot military missile offshore, police say

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CUSHING, Maine (Gray News) – A lobsterman working in Maine found a five-foot long military missile while checking his offshore traps, according to officials.

The lobsterman, based out of Cushing, found the rocket about 20 miles off shore Monday. The Maine State Police said he took it back to shore and contacted them the next day.

The Maine State Police Bomb Squad arrived to investigate the missile.

Photos shared by the agency show technician Keith Barton examining the potentially explosive artifact.

Officials identified the rocket as a MK29 Mod-0. X-ray imaging could not confirm whether the rocket still contained explosive material, police said.

Police said the bomb squad officers countercharged the rocket and blew it up safely with guidance from the U.S. Navy’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 12.

The MK29 Mod-0 canister is manufactured by BAE systems Land and Armaments for use in ship-based vertical launching systems, which are found aboard multiple classes of U.S. Navy vessels.

