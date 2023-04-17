Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Unicorn couple renews vows at Boston Marathon finish line

A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. (Source: WCVB, Tim Suhr, Cherry Rose)
By Danae Bucci
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Tim Suhr and Cherry Rose wore unicorn costumes to honor the Boston Athletic Association’s symbol of the mythical creature.

The organization puts on the marathon and chose the unicorn mascot in 1980 when the club held its first organized track and field competition.

The couple wanted to marry at the finish line in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans.

They ended up getting married in 2021 and chose this year’s Boston Marathon to renew their vows.

It’s Suhr’s third Boston Marathon.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rider Band Director steps down
Long-time Rider Band Director announces plans to leave WFISD
RATTLESNAKE FESTIVAL
Apache holds 39th annual Rattlesnake Festival
James Staley III.
James Staley transferred to TDCJ John Middleton Unit
MSU Texas hires new head women's basketball coach
MSU Texas hires new head women’s basketball coach
vitro plant fire
Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to Vitro Glass plant fire

Latest News

FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason
Marsiah Collins was killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.
Alabama shooting victim was aspiring musician looking forward to college, father says
Workforce Solutions to host wind farm job fair
2INgage announces new vice president
A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China