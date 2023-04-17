Wichita County is missing election scanners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Commissions Court voted to hire a representative from Hart InterCivic to have on-sit maintenance for their ballot scanners.

With a new County Clerk and election staff, Commissioners decided having all the professional help they could get would be appreciated.

“They are going to be sending someone to be on the ground to provide on the site support all day the first day of early voting for this May election and then all day during election day, so if something pops up with the equipment we’ve got someone right there on site to help resolve any issues,” Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said.

During their discussions commissioners ran into an issue when deciding how many cleaning kits to buy for their ballot scanners.

The company providing the scanners’ warranty, Hart InterCivic, claimed that the county had three scanners, but the contract only listed two, and officials only know where one of these scanners are.

Here’s a look at that discussion:

“It’s already out of warranty right now.”

That is correct, but they will back date it to January one, so.”

“The issue is, right now, we actually only know where there’s one scanner sitting at.”

“So we don’t know where the other two scanners are.”

“We’re trying to find them, so there’s no reason to be paying 1,500 dollars for cleaning kit that we’re not sure we actually own.”

The Wichita County Clerk plans to search their warehouse to find the missing scanner before deciding how many cleaning kits to buy.

