Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to Vitro Glass plant fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita falls fire department responded to a structure fire Sunday at 7400 North Central Freeway. That’s the address of Vitro Architectural Glass.

Tobie Crossland, manager in human resources for Vitro Architectural Glass, sent a statement shortly after our crews went out to the scene.

“A fire started outside the Vitro Wichita Falls plant today at approximately 4 p.m. when shipping pallets stored outside caught fire and spread to a nearby storage of wood and surrounding brush. Fire crews have contained and arrested the blaze, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. No hazardous materials were involved in the fire, and no injuries occurred. An investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted and corrective and preventative measures will be taken. Thank you to the Wichita Falls Fire Department as well as Sheppard AFB Fire Department for their quick response.”

The Wichita Falls Fire Department has not confirmed any information about this fire.

