Wichita Falls Runners Club to host Spring Fling 5K

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Runners Club will be hosting its Spring Fling 5K on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The 5K will be at the main pavilion in Lucy Park.

Chip timing will be used, and medals will be given to those in the top 3 in each age group.

Those who register by April 20 can guarantee their shirt size.

Registration and more information can be found here.

