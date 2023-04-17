Wichita Falls Runners Club to host Spring Fling 5K

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Runners Club will be hosting its Spring Fling 5K on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The 5K will be at the main pavilion in Lucy Park.

Chip timing will be used, and medals will be given to those in the top 3 in each age group.

Those who register by April 20 can guarantee their shirt size.

Registration and more information can be found here.

