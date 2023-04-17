Workforce Solutions to host wind farm job fair

CROWELL, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas will host a Wind Farm Construction Job Fair on Wednesday, April 19.

RWE Clean Energy Operations, a construction contractor and a major turbine manufacturer, will be in attendance.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Crowell Activity Center.

This event will provide food and drinks to applicants.

More information about this job fair and Workforce Solutions North Texas can be found here or by calling (940) 767-1432.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.