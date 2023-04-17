Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Workforce Solutions to host wind farm job fair

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWELL, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas will host a Wind Farm Construction Job Fair on Wednesday, April 19.

RWE Clean Energy Operations, a construction contractor and a major turbine manufacturer, will be in attendance.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Crowell Activity Center.

This event will provide food and drinks to applicants.

More information about this job fair and Workforce Solutions North Texas can be found here or by calling (940) 767-1432.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rider Band Director steps down
Long-time Rider Band Director announces plans to leave WFISD
RATTLESNAKE FESTIVAL
Apache holds 39th annual Rattlesnake Festival
James Staley III.
James Staley transferred to TDCJ John Middleton Unit
MSU Texas hires new head women's basketball coach
MSU Texas hires new head women’s basketball coach
vitro plant fire
Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to Vitro Glass plant fire

Latest News

Hometown Pride Tour: Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show
Hometown Pride Tour: Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show
Wichita Falls Runners Club to host 5K
Wichita Falls Runners Club to host Spring Fling 5K
Hometown Pride Tour: Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show
Hometown Pride Tour: Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show
Wichita Falls Runners Club to host 5K
Wichita Falls Runners Club to host 5K