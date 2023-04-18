Holliday ISD purchases new greenhouse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Holliday ISD school board approved the purchase of a new greenhouse for the district. They got it through a $200,000 grant they received. The district says this will provide new opportunities for students.

“The opportunity to build a bigger greenhouse became a need and one that we could use that grant money for, so it was a natural fit,” Cody Carroll, Superintendent for Holliday ISD said.

The grant Holliday received was to be used toward upgrading facilities or equipment to help students. With the recent start of a floral design program, the district saw building a bigger green house as the perfect move.

“Right now, we currently have a greenhouse there on sight,” Carroll said. “It is a very small greenhouse. It doesn’t meet the needs of what we are currently doing with our ag program. By adding the floral design, it created a whole new opportunity for students to utilize the green house.”

They are going to build the new greenhouse next to the current one and utilize both of them.

“We will use the smaller one to get the seeds up and going,” Carroll said. “When they get bigger, we will move them over to the bigger greenhouse and grow them from there.”

Carroll says it should take around two months to build the new greenhouse. He adds it will be ready to use by the start of the new school year in August.

