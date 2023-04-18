Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Holliday ISD purchases new greenhouse

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Holliday ISD school board approved the purchase of a new greenhouse for the district. They got it through a $200,000 grant they received. The district says this will provide new opportunities for students.

“The opportunity to build a bigger greenhouse became a need and one that we could use that grant money for, so it was a natural fit,” Cody Carroll, Superintendent for Holliday ISD said.

The grant Holliday received was to be used toward upgrading facilities or equipment to help students. With the recent start of a floral design program, the district saw building a bigger green house as the perfect move.

“Right now, we currently have a greenhouse there on sight,” Carroll said. “It is a very small greenhouse. It doesn’t meet the needs of what we are currently doing with our ag program. By adding the floral design, it created a whole new opportunity for students to utilize the green house.”

They are going to build the new greenhouse next to the current one and utilize both of them.

“We will use the smaller one to get the seeds up and going,” Carroll said. “When they get bigger, we will move them over to the bigger greenhouse and grow them from there.”

Carroll says it should take around two months to build the new greenhouse. He adds it will be ready to use by the start of the new school year in August.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rider Band Director steps down
Long-time Rider Band Director announces plans to leave WFISD
RATTLESNAKE FESTIVAL
Apache holds 39th annual Rattlesnake Festival
James Staley III.
James Staley transferred to TDCJ John Middleton Unit
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
vitro plant fire
Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to Vitro Glass plant fire

Latest News

Hippy Program along with other agencies will be at Early Childhood Fair.
Hippy Program to be at Early Childhood Fair
Holliday ISD purchases new greenhouse
Holliday ISD purchases new greenhouse
Wichita Falls
Americans are struggling with food addiction
American addicted to processed foods
Americans addicted to processed foods