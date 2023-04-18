Hometown Pride Tour: Think Ability Garden Market

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Think Ability Garden Market is a unique business on Main St. in Duncan, it focuses on providing work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Our mission is not to turn a profit, our mission is to provide work experience for those with intellectual disabilities,” Executive Director of Think Ability, Robin Arter said.

Think Ability Garden Market has more than just work opportunities, they have a café upstairs, and provide healthy, allergy friendly food options.

“We have a gluten free section, sugar free, low sodium, a lot of specialty items that we carry, and we also have a community garden that we grow the produce there to use in our café and in our grab and go section,” Arter said.

One Employee spoke about how the job was fulfilling, and what working there makes means to them.

“It’s a very... bigger than yourself experience, so you’re doing something bigger than just a job, you’re providing training and learning for someone that will succeed in life if they have the right coaching,” head chef Chris Cody said.

