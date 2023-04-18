UPDATE: Alleged Lawton murder suspect led Arizona police on chase before arrest

UPDATE 4/18: The Lawton Police Department says Tawann Richardson led Arizona law enforcement on a high speed pursuit before being taken into custody.

LPD says U.S. Marshals identified a vehicle Richardson was driving as it drove into Arizona and State Troopers attempted to pull it over.

Richardson then allegedly fled from law enforcement, leading them on a chase which reached speeds over 100 mph.

He was eventually taken into custody by law enforcement.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says the suspect in Clayton Stephens’ death, Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson, has been captured by U.S. Marshals and the Arizona State Police.

No other details have been released.

UPDATE: Court documents have released more details into the death of Clayton Stephens and the man accused of killing him, Tawann Richardon, 24.

According to those documents, Stephens and Richardson were in a secret romantic relationship which may have been a reason for the killing.

Stephens was found dead with a gunshot wound to his face on April 9 near SW 38th and Coombs.

Investigators say Stephens’ friends told police they had not seen him since the night before when he left a home they were at and said he would be back.

During the investigation, Vernon, Texas police found an abandoned Chrysler Pacifica abandoned in their town which belonged to Richardson’s pregnant juvenile girlfriend. After receiving a search warrant, police say they found blood inside and outside the vehicle.

Police then reviewed surveillance video from homes near where Richardson and his girlfriend had been staying which showed Richardson getting into the Pacifica the night Stephens died. When Richardson returned, he had removed a jacket and shirt he was originally wearing.

Documents say police found messages between the two that showed Stephens was angry with Richardson having relations with him and his girlfriend and threatened to reveal their relationship. This was reportedly met with “hostility” by Richardson.

Police say the last contact in Stephens’ phone was a one minute call to Richardson.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says they are looking for a suspect wanted for murder.

The social media post says Tawann “Pooh Butt” Richardson is wanted for First Degree Murder, Unlawful Removal of a Body and Possession of a Firearm of a Felony Conviction.

According to court records, Richardson pled guilty to two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon in 2018 in Comanche County and was sentenced to a 10 year suspended sentence.

Crime Stoppers did not confirm what murder Richardson is being accused of, but 7News is working to get the court documents which should shed more light on the charges.

