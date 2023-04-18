Email City Guide
Warm and Windy Weather for Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We will have a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies and windy conditions for your Tuesday. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 65 with partly cloudy skies and strong winds. Wednesday, we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a shower across the area. Wednesday, the wind will remain strong out of the south, continuing at 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 65 with partly cloudy skies and strong winds. Thursday, we will have a high of 79 as a cold front moves through the area. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the upper-70s for the high on Thursday. We will also have a 20% chance of rain in the area on Thursday.

