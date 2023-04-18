WF Housing Authority hosts Early Childhood Fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Housing Authority hosted the Early Childhood Fair on April 18.

The fair returned after a three-year absence due to Covid-19. Residents of the community were able to come out and network with over 20 agencies to take advantage of several free services.

“Pretty much any age group can come here and find something to service them and help them,” said Paris Ward, R.O.S.S Coordinator for Wichita Falls Housing Authority.

Families got the chance to benefit from various resources being provided. Parents were able to get free car seats for their kids if present. The first 100 kids were given a certificate allowing them to get a free meal from Raising Canes. Instead of having to wait for agencies to get back to them, citizens were able to sign up and get enrolled on the spot.

“We have so many golden gems here that are absolutely free,” said " Paris Ward.

Crystal Bishop is a mom who recently moved here to Wichita Falls and she heard about the fair and went. Like Bishop, many moms came and signed up for programs such as WIC and Parents as Teachers.

