Wichita Falls applying for grant to renovate Circle Trail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A section of Wichita Falls’ Circle Trail may be seeing some renovations soon, as the City Council approved a motion to allow the CIty Manager to apply for a grant worth $2.7 million.

That grant would be provided by TxDOT and cover around 80% of the trail’s renovation costs.

“This was a very important part of our goal, our strategic goal to complete the circle trail system, and today we were looking at the section along the Wichita River that runs along behind Campfire, and it would connect to that section of the trail from Loop 11 to Lucy Park,” Director of aviation, traffic and transportation, John Burrus said.

The plan for updating Circle Trail has been in the works since the early 2000′s, and this grant would finish one of the final two sections before it’s complete.

“Hopefully we’re successful to get the grant, and if we are we’ll get that built. In the meantime, we’ll evaluate what we’re going to do out at Lake Wichita,” said Burrus. “I know there was some public concerns about that section of the trail, but this project won’t impact the lake Wichita decision one way or the other.”

Currently, there’s no direct path for a cyclist to continue between the Loop 11 and Lucy Park sections of Circle Trail.

The plan is to construct bridges and retaining walls wherever it’s needed.

“People can ride through Lucy Park, along the river, and then along the Bluffs in a continuous path and not have to get out on Seymour Highway to ride their bikes. And so that’s going to be a very important feature for safety especially, but also for the scenery because this section of the trail is just beautiful,” Director of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee, David Coleman said.

This section of the trail will cost three times as much as any other section because of the eight-foot tall concrete retaining walls, so it will require much more material.

