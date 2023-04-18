Wichita Falls City Council wanting public input on abandoned Railroad Museum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History has spent some time taking an inventory on what was left behind at the Railroad Museum, and is now asking Wichita Falls’ City Council to donate the items to them.

While District One Councilor Michael Smith moved to allow them to take the abandoned items, District Five Councilor Steve Jackson moved to put the decision off for another month to allow citizens to give their input on what should be done.

Here’s a look at the exchange between Councilor Jackson and Assistant City Manager Paul Menzies.

“Yeah, that month sounds good enough to table it to try to get the city’s citizens’ input on it, and try to meet with Paul and Darren and me even, and try to come to a resolution,” Councilor Jackson said.

“And our partners at the museum, of course, yes,” Menzies said.

The discussion ended in a 4-3 vote in favor of Jackson’s proposal to wait one month before decided to give the artifacts to the Museum of North Texas History.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.