Windy Weather

It’s a windy and dry forecast.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An active storm track north of us will create windy, warm weather down our way. This type of weather pattern is typically a dry one over us, but an isolated storm is possible across the far western counties. Wednesday will be another windy/warm day with highs in the 80s and 90s. A strong front arrives on Thursday, switching our winds around to the north. However, a second stronger front arrives Friday with strong north winds and a big drop in temperatures for the weekend.

