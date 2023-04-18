Email City Guide
Windy with Small T-Storm Chances for Wednesday

Strong south winds continue into Wednesday, along with a very small thunderstorm chance.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong south winds continue into Wednesday with a storm system located just north of us. Moisture will continue increasing from the south with a rise in humidity levels on Wednesday. A dryline will move in from the west during the afternoon with a small chance of an isolated storm along it. IF we get a storm, it would likely be severe with a very large hail threat. A cool front arrives first thing Thursday morning with a cooler pattern into the weekend. More rain chances show up by early next week.

