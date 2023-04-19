Clay County highway to close for railroad repairs

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced that State Highway 148 in Henrietta will be closed for railroad repairs.

The closure will begin on Monday, April 24 at 8 a.m. and will be closed around the clock until Friday, April 28.

The closure will take place between US 82 and US 287.

TxDOT said that only homeowners and businesses will be allowed behind the barricades to access their land, and others will need to use the signed detour to go around the work.

