Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Clay County highway to close for railroad repairs

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced that State Highway 148 in Henrietta will be closed for railroad repairs.

The closure will begin on Monday, April 24 at 8 a.m. and will be closed around the clock until Friday, April 28.

The closure will take place between US 82 and US 287.

TxDOT said that only homeowners and businesses will be allowed behind the barricades to access their land, and others will need to use the signed detour to go around the work.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest
WFPD: Man charged following stabbing
WFPD: Man charged following stabbing
commissioners court
Wichita County is missing election scanners
KAUZ News Channel 6 Senior Tributes
Senior Tributes 2023
Book signing event hosted in Presbyterian Manor.
Former Miss Texas and news anchor holds book signing event

Latest News

A pin-in accident occurred on Jacksboro Hwy. on June 8, 2022.
Police respond to pin-in accident on Jacksboro Hwy.
A 20-year-old woman from Wichita Falls was pronounced dead at the scene.
Motorcycle was bumped by other car in Clay Co. crash, driver says
A 20-year-old woman from Wichita Falls was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details on fatal Clay Co. crash released
The closure is so construction crews can reconfigure barrels and barricades, allowing drivers...
UPDATE: Freeway closure canceled