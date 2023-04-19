WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mackenzie Splawn, the Outreach Manager with First Step of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio to discuss an event First Step is hosting for Sexual Assault Awareness Month on April 28.

The event is for the whole family and will be at the Burkburnett Community Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Activities for children and parents will be featured at this event such as food trucks, face painting, prizes, a bounce house, and an informational presentation for adults.

First Step to host event during Sexual Assault Awareness Week (First Step of Wichita Falls)

First Step intends for this event to spread awareness of sexual assault and provide more information.

Splawn said that First Step can be contacted through their 24-hour line at 1-800-658-2683.

More information on First Step of Wichita Falls can be found here.

